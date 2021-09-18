Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACA remained flat at $$9.68 during trading hours on Friday. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,958. Moringa Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.