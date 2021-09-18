Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will report sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.42. 1,458,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,504. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.46. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $149.81 and a 12-month high of $246.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

