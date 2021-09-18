Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.79 million.

NYSE:MOV opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $762.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.26. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

MOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,998 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $120,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

