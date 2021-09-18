Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Down 54.0% in August

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the August 15th total of 274,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GRIL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 92,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,535. Muscle Maker has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.26.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 115.72% and a negative net margin of 126.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Muscle Maker by 37.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Muscle Maker in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Muscle Maker in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Muscle Maker in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

