Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $142,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 13.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PARR opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PARR. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

