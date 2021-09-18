NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Sells $178,110.00 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $178,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,553.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kirk Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $91,740.00.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at $82,139,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after buying an additional 1,034,619 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 231.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,711,000 after buying an additional 496,662 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,031,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,645,000 after buying an additional 440,295 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

