Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) CEO Richard Soloway Sells 18,500 Shares of Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,646,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,323,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard Soloway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $757.90 million, a PE ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

