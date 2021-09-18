National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 276.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4,801.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JKE stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.07.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.