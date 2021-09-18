National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AMERCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMERCO by 176.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHAL opened at $649.68 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $345.19 and a 12-month high of $677.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $627.41 and a 200-day moving average of $602.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

