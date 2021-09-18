National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,551 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,313 shares of company stock worth $86,202,144 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

Zscaler stock opened at $275.66 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

