National Asset Management Inc. Sells 942 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1,794.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

