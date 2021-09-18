National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF opened at $203.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.32. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $148.59 and a 1 year high of $208.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

