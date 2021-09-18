National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.71.

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth about $396,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,922. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

