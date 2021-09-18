Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GASNY. Cheuvreux cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

GASNY opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.3377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.96%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

