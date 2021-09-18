NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Short Interest Down 36.8% in August

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,400 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 600,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 960,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $1,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

NWG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,769. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

