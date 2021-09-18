Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $21.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLS shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after buying an additional 127,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,399,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,097,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 850,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,035. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $330.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. Analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.