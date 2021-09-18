NavSight (NYSE:NSH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.98

NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.98 and traded as high as $10.11. NavSight shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 26,205 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on NavSight in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NavSight during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in NavSight during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NavSight during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in NavSight during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,531,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in NavSight during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NavSight Company Profile (NYSE:NSH)

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

