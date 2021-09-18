NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTST shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $966.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2,442.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

