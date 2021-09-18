New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of American Public Education worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $26.60 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

