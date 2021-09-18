New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 39.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 26.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 59.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENEA opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.75. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $235.04 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,933.15. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 11,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,639.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 762 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,888.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,899 shares of company stock valued at $247,276. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

