New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $492,000 Stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $274,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. Analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $136,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,075 shares of company stock worth $94,198 and have sold 157,412 shares worth $5,299,545. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.