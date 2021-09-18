New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $547,000 Investment in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Radius Global Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $2,050,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). As a group, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

