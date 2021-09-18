New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Hovnanian Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 22.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.8% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 211,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 203,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 103,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Shares of HOV stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $146.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.