New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,207 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ NGM opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. Research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.