Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NEXA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

NYSE NEXA opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

