NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.35.

NYSE NEE opened at $81.64 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

