NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the August 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NSRCF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.55. 33,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. NextSource Materials has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $4.19.
NextSource Materials Company Profile
