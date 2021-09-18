NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) PT Raised to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

