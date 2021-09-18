Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.51. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $84.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $51,127.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at $370,258.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

