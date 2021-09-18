Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $675,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,799,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly bought 1,326 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

