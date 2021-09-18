Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.6% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOI opened at $7.39 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $337.59 million, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

