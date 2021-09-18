Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROCK opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

