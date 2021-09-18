Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

NYSE DOOR opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.