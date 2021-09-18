Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $86,000 Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,930 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of American Software by 57.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 48,140 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Software during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 18.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,932 shares of company stock worth $1,000,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

