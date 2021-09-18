Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 213.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.36.

Shares of LCTX opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.84. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

