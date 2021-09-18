Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NHYDY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.