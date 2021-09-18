Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NHYDY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
