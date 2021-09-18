North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$18.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.69. The company has a market cap of C$534.26 million and a P/E ratio of 14.86. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$638,794.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,809,594.88. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total transaction of C$103,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,027,532 shares in the company, valued at C$41,868,535.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,100 shares of company stock worth $2,226,894.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

