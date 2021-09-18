North American Construction Group’s (NOA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

NOA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.25.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$534.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.69. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$7.99 and a twelve month high of C$21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total value of C$638,794.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,809,594.88. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total value of C$103,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,027,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,868,535.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,100 shares of company stock worth $2,226,894.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

