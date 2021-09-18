North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Down 35.2% in August

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd owned 0.07% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRT opened at $7.75 on Friday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

