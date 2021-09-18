Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REKR. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of REKR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 2,963,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $424.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 321,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

