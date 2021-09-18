NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) is Tobam’s 6th Largest Position

Tobam decreased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,657 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock comprises about 2.3% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $57,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. 5,336,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

