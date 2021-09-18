Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will announce earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings per share of ($2.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($6.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($5.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

