Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NCLH opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.