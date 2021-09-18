Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $186.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

