Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $142.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.38% from the company’s previous close.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,507,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

