NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NS opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

