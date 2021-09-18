Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton Sells 3,327 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aaron Boynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52.

NTNX stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

