Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.44

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$81.44 and last traded at C$80.75, with a volume of 256800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$80.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.79.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$45.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.70.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.1000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50.

Nutrien Company Profile (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.