Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the August 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:BXMX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,089. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,947,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,575,000 after purchasing an additional 601,470 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,566,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,106,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 90,933 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares during the period.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

