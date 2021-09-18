Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the August 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:BXMX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,089. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
