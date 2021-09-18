Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JTA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 24,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

